As the Trudeau government again delayed changes to Canada’s medical assistance in death (MAID) laws that would have expanded coverage to those suffering solely from mental illness, a new survey conducted by Angus Reid Institute in partnership with Cardus, finds a majority of Canadians are not supportive of the planned expansion.

Three-in-five Canadians (61%) say they support the current MAID law in Canada, which allows a patient to request the treatment under certain circumstances but without facing foreseeable death, as per the study. This foreseeable death condition was a key component of the initial criteria in 2016 but was challenged in court and deemed unconstitutional.

The same support is not evident for the proposed addition of mental health as the sole condition for requesting MAID.

Just three-in-ten (31%) respondents say they support the concept of offering MAID for irremediable mental illness. Half (51%) oppose this idea.

Justice Minister David Lametti said in early February that the additional one-year delay (the government previously requested a two-year pause on expansion) will “provide time to help provincial and territorial partners and the medical and nursing communities to prepare to deliver MAID in these circumstances”.

Since 2016 when the original MAID law was passed, the number of Canadians using the procedure per year has increased ten-fold, to more than 10,000 in 2021. Asked if they consider this a success, that Canadians are now controlling their end-of-life decisions, or a failure, that MAID may be overused or abused, Canadians are more inclined to see value in its availability. More than two-in-five (43%) say this, while one-quarter (25%) disagree and say this trend is a bad thing.