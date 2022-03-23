With work-from-home orders a thing of the past, many Canadian employers are devising plans to bring their employees back to the office.

Banks have “led the pack”. CIBC brought employees back starting this week as part of a hybrid model, while last week HSBC opened two new offices in Vancouver and Toronto with 50 per cent capacity.

A new study from the non-profit Angus Reid Institute, in partnership with the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation, finds workers from home reluctant to return. More than half (56%) of those currently working from home say they would look for a new job if they were asked to return to the office, including almost one-quarter (23%) who say they would quit on the spot.

This is a marked shift of the attitudes of Canadians working from home from last summer. Then, two-in-five (39%) said they would roll with it and return full time without complaints. Now three-in-ten (29%) say the same.

Overall, Canadians are more likely to say the work from home experience has not hurt their productivity – four-in-five say it is ‘good’ or ‘great’ – though they are more split when it comes to its effect on their connections with colleagues. Half say the digital connection with their workmates is ‘good’ or ‘great’; half say it is ‘challenging’ or ‘awful’. As for the work itself, three-in-five (59%) say they’ve had no trouble staying in the loop on projects, while two-in-five (41%) say that was a struggle.

However, perhaps it is the non-work considerations that are the more significant reasons workers from home are less than enthused to return to the office full time. Canadians who work from home are more likely than those who don’t to say their work/life balance (35% vs. 21%), relationship with their spouse (32% vs 21%) and their life overall (30% vs 18%) have improved over the course of the pandemic.

The great home-office reorganization brought on by the pandemic wasn’t the only effect COVID-19 had on the job market. Public health restrictions forced many businesses to close, and many Canadians lost their jobs. More than one-third of Canadians (35%) say they left or quit their job during the pandemic. That includes 14 per cent who quit, 12 per cent who lost their job and one-in-ten (9%) who retired or took a time out from the workforce

Many who were forced out of their position, or who stayed on with lower pay or fewer hours, are still feeling the financial and mental health effects. Three-in-ten (30%) of those who lost their job or lost hours during the pandemic say their mental health is ‘a lot’ worse than two years ago. That’s double the number of those who stayed at the same job with no change or a promotion who say the same.

Canadians over the age of 54 are more attached than younger age groups to their full-time home office life. Two-in-five (42%) prefer to work from home entirely, compared to three-in-ten (29%) 18- to 34-year-olds who say the same. Younger Canadians are most likely to prefer a hybrid of working in the office and working from home.

That said, three-in-ten (29%) of 18- to 34-year-olds who prefer to work from home say they would quit immediately if asked to return to the office full time, the most of any age group.