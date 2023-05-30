INDIA

Many cars gutted in huge fire in Hyderabad showroom

Many cars were gutted in a huge fire that broke out in a showroom in Hyderabad’s LB Nagar area on Tuesday night.

Four fire tenders were pressed into service to douse the fire which engulfed the showroom of pre-owned cars. The fire fighting operation was hampered due as thick black smoke enveloped the building due to burning tyres.

A gas cylinder also exploded in the fire. However, no casualties were reported.

The fire-fighting personnel were trying to stop the fire from spreading to adjacent buildings. Senior police officials have rushed to the spot.

A short-circuit is suspected to have caused the fire.

