INDIA

Many Congress MPs write to Madhusudan Mistry for fair party polls

NewsWire
0
1

Congress leaders, who were airing concerns over the forthcoming party elections, have formally written to Central Election Authority Chairman Madhusudan Mistry seeking transparency in the polls and making public the electoral rolls, sources said.

Anandpur Sahib MP Manish Tewari, Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor, and three others, including two MPs from Assam, have written the letter, the source said.

In the letter, they said that the list of PCC delegates should be made public in a transparent manner.

Tewari and Karti Chidambaram had urged the Central Election Authority to make the electoral rolls public and available on the Congress website.

However, the CEA said that these rolls will be made available to candidates contesting elections, saying that it was confidential data and can’t be made public.

Another leader Anand Sharma too had raised the issue in the CWC meeting.

Tewari and Karti Chidambaram had raised concerns over the manner in which the presidential poll in the party is being held.

Underlining the need of a well-defined electoral college, Karti Chidambaram said any ad hoc electoral college is meaningless.

Tewari too had raised doubts over the electoral rolls ahead of the party’s presidential poll, saying these should be made public to ensure a free and fair election process.

He had questioned Mistry’s remark that party members wishing to contest can get access to the list in PCC offices as the list of electors has not been made public.

20220910-000404

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Gunfight breaks out in Kashmir’s Anantnag

    Battle for UP: Congress has maximum criminal candidates in fourth phase

    IED detected near J&K national highway in Kulgam

    3 women district magistrates to conduct Bengal 3rd phase polls