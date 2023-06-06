Russia is at the forefront of a global rebellion against US hegemony, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

The US-backed ‘rules-based order’ is prone to inconsistency whenever any nation attempts to determine its own policies, Lavrov said, addressing troops at a Russian base in Tajikistan, RT reported.

Lavrov said that US foreign policy was aimed at destabilising certain parts of the world, so that Washington could “fish in the troubled water” under the guise of fighting terrorism and offering security. This is among the ways Washington coerces others into accepting its orders, he said.

Russia is “at the very forefront” of resisting Western pressure, despite the US and its “subjugated” allies targeting Moscow with sanctions and attempting to isolate it, he said, contending that they have failed to separate Russia from the international community.

Lavrov also asserted that Russian diplomacy is increasing its global engagement after a period of disarray that followed the collapse of the Soviet Union.

“Over the last couple of years, we have been returning to Africa (and) Latin America. A determination has accumulated never to accept the ‘rules’ that Washington is imposing. Its role is diminishing, slowly but surely. An increasing number of nations are disillusioned with it,” he contended.

