Many happy returns of the day Kapil paaji, says Sachin Tendulkar

Legendary batter Sachin Tendulkar extended birthday greetings to ‘Haryana Hurricane’ Kapil Dev, who turned 63 on Thursday.

Kapil was born in 1959 in Chandigarh. He played domestic cricket for Haryana before making it to the national team.

Taking to Twitter, Sachin shared a throwback picture of himself with Kapil. “Many happy returns of the day, Kapil paaji. Wish you the best of health and a great year ahead,” Sachin tweeted with the picture.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) also took to social media to wish the 1983 World Cup winning captain.

“356 international matches 9,031 international runs 687 international wickets. Here’s wishing @therealkapildev- #TeamIndia’s 1983 World Cup-winning captain & one of the best all-rounders to have ever played the game – a very happy birthday,” tweeted BCCI.

Former spinner Harbhajan Singh, too, posted a picture of Kapil embracing the World Cup trophy and wrote, “Happy birthday @therealkapildev paji Respect.”

All-rounder Kapil was the first Indian captain to win the Men’s World Cup. He led India to the title in the 1983 edition. He is the only player in the history of cricket to have taken more than 400 wickets (434 wickets) and scored more than 5000 runs in Tests, making him one of the greatest all-rounders in the history of cricket.

