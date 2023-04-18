Kerala BJP President K. Surendran on Tuesday said that after Prime Minister Narendra Modi returns from the state on April 25, a huge number of people cutting across parties and economic status will join his party.

A reason why Surendran is upbeat is the response to the trial run of the Vande Bharat train on Monday when it travelled from here to Kannur and returned. Thousands arrived at the various railway stations where it stopped and pro-Modi slogans were heard.

Modi will flag off the first commercial trip from here on April 25.

“Just wait and see, a good number of people from various political parties and economic status will be joining the BJP after the visit of the PM. And that has already begun at Kottayam when on Tuesday around 80 people from a leading family joined the BJP,” said Surendran.

“The stage has come that in Kerala the minority communities have started accepting the BJP. Just like in Kottayam, a good number of people at Pathanamthitta are waiting to join the BJP. In general the BJP’s acceptability has increased hugely,” he claimed.

Modi is arriving at Kochi the same day to inaugurate a youth meeting in which its new recruit Anil K. Antony, son of country’s longest serving Defence Minister A.K.Antony, will be showcased for the first time after joining the BJP.

The BJP does not have a single member in the 140-member Kerala Assembly nor in the 20 Lok Sabha seats.

