A week after Madhya Pradesh pee-gate incident, the accused Pravesh Shukla has been sent to jail and his home was razed by bulldozers while the victim Dashmat Rawat is also back to his daily life following his feet being washed by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

However, there are questions which need answers — first, the sequence of recording of the video and second, action against the person who made the video viral on social media.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Ravindra Verma said the video was recorded during the first phase Covid period in 2020. Pravesh Shukla was accompanied by two more persons – Adarsh Shukla and Deepnarayan Sahu – when he (Pravesh) urinated on Dashmat Rawat, who works as a labourer and belongs to Kol tribe.

SP Verma said that all three men were heavily drunk and Deepnarayan Sahu was the person who recorded the video incident on his mobile.

“The matter is under investigation and all those found involved will be punished. The video was recorded by Deepnarayan Sahu and he would be booked under IT Act. Some misleading messages are being spread about the identity of the victim, which is totally wrong,” SP Verma said.

It has also learnt that Pravesh Shukla’s family did not support BJP and even had opposed MLA Kedarnath Shukla’s Vikas Yatra.

“Pravesh’s family has always supported the Congress. Only Pravesh has been supporting Kedarnath Shukla for the last four-five years,” a person associated with a political party and the resident of Pravesh’s village Kubri said.

He said that making the video viral has a connection with Zila Panchayat elections held in Madhya Pradesh last year. The wives of two Kshatriyas – Devendra Singh (Daddu) and Lallu Singh (both from Sidhi) were opposite candidates in Zila Panchayat elections. Pravesh’s family had supported Lallu Singh, however, Daddu’s wife won the election.

As Deepnarayan Sahu had recorded Pravesh Shukla’s inhuman act of urinating on a tribal Dashmat Rawat, and had stored the video on a pen drive, showed the video to another person who was close to Devendra Singh.

“It was the reason Pravesh’s family has lodged a missing complaint on June 29, claiming that their son (Pravesh) is being black mailed by some politically connected people and is missing. However, the police did not take notice of the complaint. Had the police acted swiftly, they couldn’t have made the video viral on social media,” a source close to Shukla family said.

He also claimed that Deepnarayan Shahu didn’t make the video viral but some other person. “Dashmat Rawat and Deepnarayan Sahu were among those who used to visit Pravesh’s shop in Kubri on a daily basis. But, after zila panchayat elections, Deepnarayan Sahu shifted into Pravesh’s rival faction and the video that was recorded in 2020, was made viral just five months before the assembly elections,” he said.

