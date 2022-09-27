Maoist activities in Bihar’s Munger region have mostly ended, the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) said on Tuesday.

CRPF’s DIG, Munger, Sanjay Kumar said: “Maoist activities have not been seen for many months in Munger region. This district has many pockets where Maoist groups were active and involved in extortion in the past. Now, for a few months that no Maoist incidents have taken place here.

“We have been intensifying operations in the jungles of Munger, adjoining Lakhisarai, Sheikhpura districts and asked the rebels to surrender before security forces. If they do not bring down their arms, our operations will continue in the region. They have only two options: either surrender before the security forces or they would be killed in encounters.”

In the recent past, the Bihar Police, in association with the CRPF’s Cobra Battalion, managed to get top commanders of Maoist groups in Aurangabad and Rohtas districts to surrender.

The official said that the backbones of Maoist groups has been broken by the security forces, and, hence, they are surrendering before the security forces.

