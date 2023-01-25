INDIA

Maoist commander, accused of killing 48 cops in J’khand-Bihar, surrenders

NewsWire
0
0

Maoist commander Naveen Yadav aka Sarvjit Yadav, accused of killing 48 police and security forces personnel in Jharkhand and Bihar, is now in police custody, after he reportedly surrendered.

The government had declared a reward of Rs 25 lakh on him.

Yadav, a resident of Bashutta village in Jharkhand’s Chatra district, till recently was active in Buddha Pahad, a stronghold of the Maoists.

Although there has been no official announcement of his surrender from the police, reliable sources said that he is being interrogated at an unknown location.

Yadav has been a member of the regional committee of the Maoists, and was involved in most of the Maoist attacks in Jharkhand’s Palamu, Latehar, Chatra, and Garhwa and Bihar’s Aurangabad, Gaya districts, among others in the last decade.

More than 60 cases are registered against him in different police stations of the states.

In January 2019, the police had seized 18.5 acres of land in Palamu’s Redma and 12.78 acres in Chatra’s Pratappur belonging to Yadav.

In June 2016, 10 security personnel were killed in a major attack led by Yadav on the Aurangabad-Gaya border in Bihar.

He is the main accused in the 2013 attack on security forces in Latehar’s Katia, in which 17 personnels were martyred.

In 2011, eight were martyred in the attack on the convoy of Chatra’s then MP Inder Singh Namdhari and in January 2012, 13 personnels, including the station in-charge, were killed in the attack in Bhandaria, Garhwa.

Yadav was involved in all these attacks.

20230125-193003

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Israeli live-action drama ‘The Hood’ to be remade in India

    Cong & CPI(M) to exhibit controversial Modi documentary in Kerala, BJP...

    NCB arrests wanted man in Indo-Pak border drugs recovery case

    Telangana Congress chief placed under house arrest