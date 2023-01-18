Maoists in Jharkhand’s Kolhan division have imposed a “curfew” of 12 hours, from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. in an area of about 30 km and have asked the villagers to not come out of their houses during this period.

Sending leaflets to every village, the ultras warned the villagers of IED bombs laid down in the area.

Due to this decree, Chaibasa’s Goilkera, Tonto, Barkela, Arahasa etc., turn silent as soon as the sun sets.

No passenger vehicles are seen on the roads at the onset of darkness and shops and markets close before it.

The police and security forces have been running an operation in these areas to apprehend the Maoists.

Meanwhile, nine personnel were injured in two incidents of landmine explosion laid by Maoists last week.

Earlier in December, two personnel were injured in a landmine explosion.

Last month, a villager who had gone to the forest to fetch wood died after stepping on a landmine.

Buddha Pahad, situated on the borders of Palamu-Garhwa-Latehar district has been the biggest stronghold of Maoists.

After Operation Octopus was carried out by the security forces and police about three months ago, the area was freed from Maoists, following which many leaders took shelter in tri-junction area of Kolhan.

As per the police, many maoists including Misir Besra, Mochu, Anmol, and Rajesh Munda have been surrounded in this area.

The police claim that their operation against the Maoists would end only after their elimination.

At present, security forces have set up camps at Soetba, Rengrahatu villages in Kolhan and Padampur, Chitpil, Kudibeda, Jamro and Kuranga in the tri-junction area to carry out the operation.

