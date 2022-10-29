INDIA

Maratha LIRC observes 104th anniversary of gallantry in Mesopotamia

The Maratha Light Infantry Regimental Centre on Saturday observed the 104th ‘Sharqat Day’ in homage to the gallant soldiers of the regiment, who sacrificed their lives on this day in 1918 in Mesopotamia, present day Iraq.

The Maratha Light Infantry Regimental Centre, earlier known as the 114 Maharattas, wrote an immortal saga with their blood, courage and endurance. In recognition of their gallant act and valour, the Battalion was awarded the battle honour ‘Sharqat’.

In this particular action, the unit won two distinguished service orders, four military crosses, six Indian order of merit, 16 Indian distinguished service medals and eight mention in dispatches, a total of 36 gallantry awards which till today have not been surpassed by any unit of the Indian Army in a single operation.

To conmemorate the occasion, a special Sainik Sammelan was held which was attended by all serving officers, junior commissioned officers, other ranks and civil defence employees of the Maratha Light Infantry Regimental Centre followed by a wreath-laying ceremony organised at the Sharqat War Memorial here to pay homage to the bravehearts of the regiment who made the supreme sacrifice.

Brigadier Joydip Mukherjee, Commandant, the Maratha Light Infantry Regimental Centre, Belgaum, laid the wreath and exhorted all ranks to dedicate themselves to attain glory for the regiment, army and the nation.

