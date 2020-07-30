Marathi actor Ashutosh Bhakre found dead, cops cry suicide

Marathi actor Ashutosh Bhakre has allegedly committeds uicide. He was 32.
The incident comes days after he shared a video on social media in which he analysed why a person could take his own life.
Ashutosh was the husband of Marathi actress Mayuri Deshmukh. As per reports, Ashutosh committed suicide by hanging himself at his residence in Nanded town’s Ganesh Nagar in the Marathwada region on Wednesday evening. His body was found by his parents, sources said.
Ashutosh had featured in Marathi films like “Bhakar” and “Ichar Tharla Pakka”.
The police is investigating the death, and the reason of suicide is yet to be ascertained. An accidental death case has been registered at the Shivaji Nagar Police Station in Nanded, around 575km from Mumbai, and further probe was on, police said.
Unconfirmed reports claim the actor was battling depression and just a few days ago, he had shared a video on social media in which he can be seen trying to find out the reasons why a person commits suicide.