Marathi actor Ashutosh Bhakre found dead, cops cry suicide

Marathi actor Ashutosh Bhakre has allegedly committeds uicide. He was 32.

The incident comes days after he shared a video on social media in which he analysed why a person could take his own life.

Ashutosh was the husband of Marathi actress Mayuri Deshmukh. As per reports, Ashutosh committed suicide by hanging himself at his residence in Nanded town’s Ganesh Nagar in the Marathwada region on Wednesday evening. His body was found by his parents, sources said.