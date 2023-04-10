ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Marathi actress, Shiv Sena’s Deepali Sayed accuses ex-aide of threats, defamation

Marathi actress Deepali Sayed, a member of the ruling ally Shiv Sena, has complained against her former aide of death threats and running a slur campaign accusing her of mafia links, industry sources said on Monday.

Sayed, who joined CM Eknath Shinde’s party in November 2022, has filed the complaint with Oshiwara Police Station in Mumbai, days after her ex-PA Baburao Shinde levelled a series of allegations against her in Ahmednagar.

Among these were Sayed had taken up Pakistani citizenship, had bought properties in London and Dubai and had links with the mafia dons in Pakistan.

The Oshiwara Police have booked Shinde under various charges of the IPC and further probe is underway.

Sayed said that Shinde alleged that her real name was ‘Sofia Sayed’ and that she had taken up Pakistani citizenship, operated a bank account there, but had acquired a fake passport to live in India, and had threatened to eliminate her.

She also charged Shinde of hurling allegations of cheating and frauds through a charitable trust which organised mass marriages for couples, and morphing her photos with Iqbal Ibrahim Kaskar (the jailed brother of the absconder Dawood Ibrahim Kaskar).

Sayed said that she sacked Shinde after learning that he had taken unauthorised auditions of an aspiring woman actor for a Marathi film.

