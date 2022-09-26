ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

The Marathi film ‘Sahela Re’, directed by actress-director Mrinal Kulkarni is taking the direct-to-digital route as it’s set drop on OTT on October 1, 2022. Mrinal shared that the film explores a relatively untouched genre in Marathi entertainment space.

Mrinal earlier directed films like ‘Rama Madhav’ and ‘Prem Mhanje Prem Mhanje Prem Asta’.

Commenting on the occasion, Mrinal said: “Sahela Re is our labour of love. The audience’s anticipation around the film is very encouraging as we have worked on bringing a story from a genre which is less explored on the web. It was a great experience working with the amazing team and cast, who believed in the film and gave their best to it. We are eager to see the love audiences give the film.”

The film stars Mrinal Kulkarni, Sumeet Raghavan and Subodh Bhave, and explores various shades of relationships through different phases of life.

The story follows the reinvention of a woman’s identity through love and companionship of a friend – the titular character of ‘Sahela’, whose unconditional support helps her find her true self.

Prior to its web release, the film received a special screening in the U.S at the 5th India International Film Festival Of Boston.

‘Sahela Re’ is produced by Planet Marathi and Akshay Bardapurkad, and co-produced by Santosh Ratnakar Gujarathi of Wiplawa Entertainments and music directed by Saleel Kulkarni.

The film will be available to stream on Planet Marathi OTT from October 1.

