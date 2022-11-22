ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Marathi songs have ‘raw emotional, unpretentious quality’, says Shankar Mahadevan on singing ‘Bahar Aala’

After his stupendous stint in the Marathi movie ‘Katyar Kaljat Ghusali’, singer and music composer Shankar Mahadevan has now given his voice to ‘Bahar Aala’ song from the Marathi film ‘Goshta Eka Paithanichi’, which bagged the honour of the ‘Best Marathi Film’ at the 68th National Film Awards. The song hit the airwaves on Monday.

The romantic number draws comparison between a lover and a blooming flower. The song has been picturised on Sayali Sanjeev and Suvrat Joshi.

Speaking about the song, Shankar Mahadevan said: “It was a beautiful composition fitting fantastically in a simple, moving story. It is a meaningful song with a sense of timelessness to it. I am glad that it is part of such a special film.”

He further mentioned: “‘Bahar Aala’ has the quality to take listeners down the memory lane and have a quiet, serene celebration of love. I love singing Marathi songs because of the raw emotional and unpretentious quality of songs. They are able to preserve their innocence.”

The song has been written and composed by Maanik Ganesh. The film follows the struggles and ambitions of a simple woman.

Sayali Sanjeev on whom the song is picturised shared: “I fell in love with the song the minute I heard it. It is one of my favourite numbers from the film. Viewers will be pulled into its irresistible charm.”

Produced by Akshay Bardapurkar, Piiyush Singh, Abhayanand Singh and Saurabh Gupta, ‘Goshta Eka Paithanichi’ will release in cinemas on December 2, 2022.

