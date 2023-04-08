SPORTSWORLD

Marathon race walk mixed relay unveiled as new event for Paris Olympics

NewsWire
0
0

World Athletics on Saturday released the format for the new race walking mixed gender event that will make its debut at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

The new marathon race walk mixed relay, which takes the place of the men’s 50-kilometer race walk, will feature 25 teams. Each team will consist of one male and one female athlete, who will alternate to complete the marathon distance (42.195km) in four legs of “approximately equal distance”.

According to World Athletics, the marathon distance was selected “because of its existing popularity in athletics and link to the traditions of the Olympic Games.”

The new event will be held on the same course as the men’s and women’s 20km race walking events, a one-kilometer loop at the foot of the Eiffel Tower, and is estimated to be completed in around three hours, a Xinhua report said.

“This format is designed to be innovative, dynamic and unpredictable. We believe it will be easily understood by fans, will feature exciting competition and, importantly, it will ensure full gender equality across the Olympic track and field program for the first time,” said World Athletics CEO Jon Ridgeon.

World Athletics is yet to publish the team qualification pathway for the new event.

20230408-210204

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Mumbai Indians hit the nets with Sachin Tendulkar

    I think it’s the right way to go: Ravi Shastri on...

    Premier League: Newcastle frustrate Arsenal, Lampard faces sack as Everton crash...

    Amazing feeling to get Virat Kohli’s wicket: Ollie Robinson