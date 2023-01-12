“I don’t think marathon runners get the utmost respect that they deserve,” said world’s youngest 100m world champion Yohan Blake, here on Thursday.

Speaking to mediapersons, the Jamaican ace, who is the International Event Ambassador for the 2023 Tata Mumbai Marathon to be held on Sunday, added that, “Yes, I know speed kills, but the marathon is run at a certain pace. It’s not easy.”

Over 55,000 participants have registered across six categories for the 18th edition of event.

Long-distance great Eliud Kipchoge of Kenya smashed his world marathon record by 30 seconds, clocking 2:01:09 at the Berlin Marathon last year, and Blake thinks the time will be bettered.

“I think it’s possible, it can go lower by far. Give it time. Anything is possible,” added 33-year-old Blake, who is the second fastest man of all time.

Blake, the current 100m Jamaican champion, has clocked under 10 seconds in the 100m 48 times in his career and said he’s eyeing the World Championships in August.

“Yeah. I’m focusing on Budapest. I didn’t do what I wanted in the World Championships (Eugene, 2022). I’m very focused on Budapest.”

He feels a close affinity towards India because of his love for cricket and said unearthing athletics talent in this country is part of his plans.

“I intend to come to India and find the best runners. Use my team to train them. If it wasn’t for covid it would be in action already,” he said.

