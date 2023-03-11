Kang Myung-Koo, a 65-year-old marathoner from Republic of South Korea, has been running a marathon for World Peace since October 1, 2022 and is currently in India to further strengthen relations between India and Korea.

Kang has been running through Cambodia, Thailand, Bangladesh, and now has entered India from Kolkata early this month.

“During my run in various states in India, I got tremendous support and has further encouragedme in my mission of promoting world peace and unity . People in India are helpful , extend great hospitality and are spiritual. One gets feeling of one world,” said beaming Kang Myung-Koo.

On his mission, Kang will cross 19 countries from Southeast Asia, the Middle East, and Europe. His travel plan includes countries from Cambodia, Thailand, Bangladesh, India, Iran, Iraq, Turkey, Greece, North Macedonia, Kosovo, Montenegro, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Croatia, Slovenia, and finally Italy.

“Korea is India’s most important trading partner in Asia and our countries share a strategic partnership, visit of Kang will further help improving professional and cultural bondwith Korea and further strengthening our ties in the areas sports education and culture . It will also help in supporting global harmony” said Jagdip Singh, Consul General, Republic of Korea.

