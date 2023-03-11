INDIASPORTS

Marathoner Kang Myung-Koo running for world peace currently in Delhi

NewsWire
0
0

Kang Myung-Koo, a 65-year-old marathoner from Republic of South Korea, has been running a marathon for World Peace since October 1, 2022 and is currently in India to further strengthen relations between India and Korea.

Kang has been running through Cambodia, Thailand, Bangladesh, and now has entered India from Kolkata early this month.

“During my run in various states in India, I got tremendous support and has further encouragedme in my mission of promoting world peace and unity . People in India are helpful , extend great hospitality and are spiritual. One gets feeling of one world,” said beaming Kang Myung-Koo.

On his mission, Kang will cross 19 countries from Southeast Asia, the Middle East, and Europe. His travel plan includes countries from Cambodia, Thailand, Bangladesh, India, Iran, Iraq, Turkey, Greece, North Macedonia, Kosovo, Montenegro, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Croatia, Slovenia, and finally Italy.

“Korea is India’s most important trading partner in Asia and our countries share a strategic partnership, visit of Kang will further help improving professional and cultural bondwith Korea and further strengthening our ties in the areas sports education and culture . It will also help in supporting global harmony” said Jagdip Singh, Consul General, Republic of Korea.

20230311-144603

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Pak’s narco-terror push drives rampant drug abuse in Kashmir

    Centre vs Delhi govt: SC reserves order on plea to refer...

    District status to Padampur in a year, says Odisha CM

    Cabinet Secretary stresses on ramping up Delhi’s medical infrastructure