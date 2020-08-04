Marc Marquez undergoes second surgery on broken arm

Barcelona, Aug 4 (IANS) Reigning World MotoGP champion Marc Marquez has undergone a successful surgery to replace the damaged titanium plate after he broke his arm in the July 19 season-opening race in Spain, making him uncertain for Sunday’s Czech Grand Prix.

Dr Xavier Mir and his team at the Hospital Universitari Dexeus replaced the titanium plate on Monday and Marquez will now stay in hospital for 48 hours before being discharged, a statement on MotoGP’s official website said.

“Marc Marquez underwent surgery 13 days ago and today he returned to the operating room. The first operation was successful, what was not expected was that the plate was insufficient.

“An accumulation of stress in the operated area has caused the plate to suffer some damage, so today the titanium plate has been removed and replaced by a new fixation,” Mir, MotoGP Traumatology Specialist, said in the statement on motogp.com.

“The rider has not felt pain during this period. He has always followed the medical advice given and the feeling from his body. Unfortunately, an over stress has caused this issue. Now we have to wait 48 hours to understand the recovery time,” he added.

The Czech Grand Prix is in Brno where Petronas Yahama’s French rider Fabio Quartararo will go for a third win in three races.

–IANS

dm/aak/bbh