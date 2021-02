The teachers and their unions will complain no matter what the government does. They’ve been home since mid-December so what are they upset about. The only thing that is stressful about online classes is that parents can see what they are doing or more likely not doing. Their laziness is exposed. Ontario was right to postpone the break to stop the Covidiots from social gatherings. I wouldn’t worry about what the teachers think about it.

Ram, Scarborough