March Break traffic safety campaign launched in Toronto

Throughout March Break (Monday, March 14 to Sunday, March 20), Toronto police will be participating in a week of community engagement and action focused on protecting and educating all road users.

During the week-long campaign, traffic enforcement activities will focus on the “Big 4” driver collision-causing behaviours such as speeding, driving aggressively, driving while distracted and driving while impaired.

Toronto’s Vision Zero Road Safety Plan acknowledges that collisions are inevitable but that killed and seriously injured (KSI) collisions are preventable and unacceptable. Zero injuries and deaths on our roads is the number that we all should be working towards.

In the past decade, 601 people have been killed on Toronto’s roads. Of those, 345 were pedestrians and 18 were under the age of 18. So far in 2022 there have been nine fatalities resulting from collisions on Toronto’s roads and six were pedestrians. Many of these pedestrian deaths occurred on arterial roads which are wide, signalized streets carrying high volumes of traffic.

Children represent a large portion of our population and vulnerable road user group, police said. They are vehicle occupants, pedestrians, cyclist and users of small wheeled devices such as scooters or skateboards. Road safety education is considered an essential component of teaching children the skills to interact with traffic safely.