Margot Robbie: Been pushing for a Harley Quinn-Poison Ivy romance for years

Actress Margot Robbie’s next appearance as Harley Quinn in the DC Universe is undetermined at this point, but the Oscar nominee already knows what she wants for whenever her anti-hero does return: A Harley Quinn-Poison Ivy romance.

Robbie told ComicBook.com during her ‘Babylon’ press tour that she’s been trying to get the queer romance off the ground for years, reports Variety.

“I have been pushing for that for years,” Robbie said. “I cannot tell you how hard I’ve been pushing for that. I want it too.”

Asked if she has an actor in mind to play Poison Ivy, Robbie responded: “Honestly… I always picture like Poison Ivy in the comics. I don’t really actually picture an actress doing it.”

The next time Harley Quinn returns to the big screen, she won’t be played by Robbie. Lady Gaga is stepping into the role opposite Joaquin Phoenix for the highly anticipated ‘Joker’ sequel, officially titled ‘Joker: Folie a Deux.’

“It makes me so happy because I said from the very beginning that all I want is for Harley Quinn to be one of those characters the way… like Macbeth or Batman always gets passed from great actor to great actor,” Robbie told MTV News in October about Gaga taking over the role. “Someone gets to do their Batman, or someone gets to do their Macbeth.”

Robbie continued: “I feel like, in not so many cases, are there female characters – Queen Elizabeth I…which I got to have a crack at as well, which I was honoured to do. I was like, ‘Wow! Cate Blanchett did Queen Elizabeth I. Now I get to.’ It’s such an honour to have built a foundation strong enough that Harley can now be one of those characters that other actors get to have a go at playing. And I think (Lady Gaga) will do something incredible with it.”

‘Joker: Folie a Deux’ will open in theatres October 4, 2024 from Warner Bros.

