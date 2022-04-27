ENTERTAINMENTHOLLYWOOD

Margot Robbie-starrer ‘Barbie’ to release in 2023

NewsWire
0
5

Actress Margot Robbie’s upcoming film ‘Barbie’ has been locked for July 21, 2023 release in the US.

The release date for the much-anticipated live-action adventure from the iconic doll, played by Margot Robbie with a star-studded supporting cast, was announced during the Warner Bros. presentation at Las Vegas’ CinemaCon, reports ‘Variety’.

A first-look image was shared on stage of Robbie in the aforementioned pink convertible, flashing a megawatt smile and donning a polka dot headband behind the wheel.

Notably, this movie will open against Christopher Nolan’s sprawling ensemble film ‘Oppenheimer’ but Barbie came to play, and has a dream cast of her own.

Ryan Gosling, Kate McKinnon, Alexandra Shipp, America Ferrera, Simu Liu, ‘And Just Like That’ actor Hari Nef and Will Ferrell all co-star in the reimagining of Barbie’s world.

Directed by Greta Gerwig, who co-wrote the script with her partner Noah Baumbach, production is currently underway on the Mattel Films and WB project.

Producers on ‘Barbie’ also include Robbie via LuckyChap with Tom Ackerley; Mattel’s Robbie Brenner; and David Heyman for Heyday Films. LuckyChap’s Josey McNamara and Mattel’s Ynon Kreiz are executive producers.

In a 2021, Robbie said taking on the beloved toy “comes with a lot of baggage… and a lot of nostalgic connections. But with that comes a lot of exciting ways to attack it. People generally hear ‘Barbie’ and think, ‘I know what that movie is going to be’, and then they hear that Greta Gerwig is writing and directing it, and they’re like, ‘Oh, well, maybe I don’t.'”

Production began earlier this year in London.

‘Barbie’ is one of many Mattel properties on the burner for feature adaptation. Projects based on the magic 8 ball, Hot Wheels, ‘Masters of the Universe’, Polly Pocket, Rock ‘Em Sock ‘Em Robots, and the throwback dolls Chatty Cathy and Betsy Wetsy are all in the works.

20220427-103401

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Tiffany Haddish reveals ‘requirements’ for romantic partner

    Demi Lovato ‘happy’ with reaction to her docu-series

    Specialty Records founder, Rock ‘n’ Roll pioneer Art Rupe dies

    Animated film ‘Ron’s Gone Wrong’ to release on Oct 29 in...