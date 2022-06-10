ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOOD

Maria Ryaboshapka’s first look from Sivakarthikeyan’s ‘Prince’

NewsWire
0
0

The producers of Sivakarthikeyan’s upcoming movie ‘Prince’ released actress Maria Ryaboshapka’s first look from the film earlier on Friday.

Sivakarthikeyan, who was last seen in the movie ‘Don’, is making his Tollywood debut in the Telugu-Tamil bilingual film ‘Prince’, directed by Anudeep KV of ‘Jathi Rathnalu’ fame.

In the poster released on Friday, Sivakarthikeyan and Maria Ryaboshapka are spotted sitting on top of a tall wall having a good time. Sivakarthikeyan is seen explaining the meaning of Sumathi Sathakam poetry to her because she does not comprehend Telugu.

The first look poster is both youthful and endearing as the pair has an undeniable chemistry. While Sivakarthikeyan appears to be really cool, Maria Ryaboshapka is stunning.

‘Prince’ is in its final leg of shooting, and the makers have announced to release the movie on August 31, on the auspicious occasion of Vinayaka Chavithi. The movie will be released both in Telugu and Tamil, simultaneously.

20220610-144402

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Nitin Kumar Gupta on his shooting experience for ‘Love in Ukraine’...

    Rapper Badshah to perform some of his hits on ‘Dance+ Season...

    ‘Indori Ishq’ delves into a young couple’s psyche: Director Samit Kakkad

    Vikram Bhatt happy with ‘Bisat’ response