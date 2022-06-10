The producers of Sivakarthikeyan’s upcoming movie ‘Prince’ released actress Maria Ryaboshapka’s first look from the film earlier on Friday.

Sivakarthikeyan, who was last seen in the movie ‘Don’, is making his Tollywood debut in the Telugu-Tamil bilingual film ‘Prince’, directed by Anudeep KV of ‘Jathi Rathnalu’ fame.

In the poster released on Friday, Sivakarthikeyan and Maria Ryaboshapka are spotted sitting on top of a tall wall having a good time. Sivakarthikeyan is seen explaining the meaning of Sumathi Sathakam poetry to her because she does not comprehend Telugu.

The first look poster is both youthful and endearing as the pair has an undeniable chemistry. While Sivakarthikeyan appears to be really cool, Maria Ryaboshapka is stunning.

‘Prince’ is in its final leg of shooting, and the makers have announced to release the movie on August 31, on the auspicious occasion of Vinayaka Chavithi. The movie will be released both in Telugu and Tamil, simultaneously.

