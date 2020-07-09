Mariah Carey announces her memoir

New York, July 9 (IANS) Award-winning singer-songwriter and producer Mariah Carey will “tell the unfiltered story of her life” in her upcoming memoir “The Meaning of Mariah Carey”. It releases in September.

Written with Michaela Angela Davis for Andy Cohen Books, Pan Macmillan and as an Audible book, the book was announced on Thursday.

“Carey’s story is an improbable and inspiring journey of survival and resilience as she struggles through complex issues of race, identity, class, childhood and family trauma during her meteoric rise to music superstardom. By pulling back the curtain on perceptions often told through the filtered lens of media, Carey bravely and beautifully walks through her battles with gender and power dynamics, emotional abuse, public embarrassments, personal failures and phenomenal victories.

“In her own words and song lyrics, Carey reveals untold moments and intimate experiences along with anecdotes of sacred moments with iconic figures to craft an honest, unique and vivid portrait of her extraordinary life,” the publisher said in a note on the book.

“This book is composed of my memories, my mishaps, my struggles, my survival and my songs. Unfiltered. Writing this memoir was incredibly hard, humbling and healing. My sincere hope is that you are moved to a new understanding, not only about me, but also about the resilience of the human spirit,” Carey said in a letter shared on social media.

Carey will lend her voice to the audiobook version.

“The Meaning of Mariah Carey” is now available for pre-order in anticipation of the September 29 release date, the publisher said.

