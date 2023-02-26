The Noida Stadium has buzzed with the fragrance of marigolds as the flower show is being organised here once again after a gap of two years.

The flower show could not be held for the last two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic. This year, the exhibition has started on February 24 and will conclude on February 26 (Sunday). On the first day, thousands of visitors thronged the show, which runs from 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

This year’s theme of the show is marigold flower and over 3,000 species of flowers are on the display.

Organisers believe that about three lakh people are expected to visit the exhibition during the three days. The exhibition is completely free. The visitors here can learn about the different species of flowers and techniques for protecting them. Taking selfies with colourful flowers and attractive artifacts made from them remains a major attraction for the visitors here.

Different marigold exhibits have set up here and varieties of marigold are also on the display at the show.

Bonsai, cactus, ornamental plants, flower pots, hanging garden, vertical garden and flower rangoli are visual treat for visitors. Along with this varieties of air purifiers can also seen in the show.

The terrace garden, decorated by the Floriculture Society Noida, remains the centre of attraction. Colourful pots made from broken and useless items are also on display here.

Visitors are also loving the Japanese Sports Garden of Noida Authority in the exhibition. Many companies and government institutions of the city are participating in this show. The exhibition has everything a nature lover could want. A mesmerizing display of plants, pots, composters, machinery, and accessories is drawing huge crowd to the show.

Around 75 nursery stalls are selling plants, gardening accessories, tools, manure, pots, machinery and landscaping consultation.

The magnificence of the show can be gauged from the number of competing entries this year. Around 2000 entries were received in various categories and sections such as cut flower decoration, food and vegetable carving painting and bonsai display, along with talks on millets, composting, cultural shows and plays.

The exhibition is no less than a gift for the people of the city as besides the beautiful flowers on display, the atmosphere drenched in their fragrance is also pleasant experience for the visitors.

