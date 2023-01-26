American shock rock musician Brian Hugh Warner professionally known as Marilyn Manson, who has been accused of sexual abuse by more than a dozen women – was said by Esme Bianco, 40, to have abused and raped her when they were dating in 2011, has settled the sexual assault case, reports Female First UK.

She also claimed that he violated California’s human trafficking laws and kept her locked in a bedroom in his West Hollywood apartment to keep her from fleeing, and said that Marilyn took control of her entire life, and would allegedly refuse to allow her to eat or sleep without his permission.

As per ‘Female First UK’, it was revealed that the pair have reached an out-of-court settlement over the allegations, the terms of which are not known. Esme’s lawyer Jay Ellwanger said in a statement to Rolling Stone magazine: “Ms Bianco has agreed to resolve her claims against Brian Warner and Marilyn Manson Records, Inc in order to move on with her life and career.”

Marilyn’s attorney Howard King also confirmed the out-of-court settlement, saying: “Ms Bianco has agreed to resolve her claims against Brian Warner and Marilyn Manson Records, Inc.”

Esme, who played prostitute Ros in ‘Game of Thrones’, was one of more than a dozen women to come forward with allegations of sexual abuse against Marilyn, after actress Evan Rachel Wood, 35, claimed on Instagram that the singer abused her in February 2021.

‘Female First UK’ further states that Esme was the first woman to file a lawsuit against Manson, and her filing said: “Mr Warner used drugs, force, and threats of force to coerce sexual acts from Ms Bianco on multiple occasions.”

“Mr Warner raped Ms Bianco in or around May 2011.”

It added that his alleged acts of abuse included “spanking, biting, cutting, and whipping Ms Bianco’s buttocks, breasts, and genitals for Mr Warner’s sexual gratification – all without the consent of Plaintiff.”

Mailyn has denied claims of abuse over the years through his lawyer Mr King, including the accusations in Esm’s lawsuit.

20230126-134603