SCI-TECHWORLD

Mario Kart 7 receives first update in 10 years

NewsWire
0
0

Japanese gaming giant Nintendo has released a new update for its Mario Kart 7 video game after 10 years.

Like many release notes, version 1.2 simply lists “several issues have been addressed to improve the gameplay experience”.

“A new software update for Mario Kart 7 became available for download. Please take a moment to download and install this update while your Nintendo 3DS console is connected to the internet,” reads Nintendo’s customer support page.

Moreover, the company mentioned that all players must be using the same version of the software to play together.

The earlier update was released on May 15, 2012, in which it was made available to eliminate shortcut exploits in the Wuhu Loop, Maka Wuhu, and Bowser Castle 1 tracks when they were played in the Online Multiplayer Mode.

Last month, Nintendo announced a joint venture with mobile company DeNA to establish a new firm called Nintendo Systems Co., Ltd, which is set to launch in April 2023.

According to The Verge, DeNA co-developed several Nintendo titles for iOS and Android, including Super Mario Run, Fire Emblem Heroes, Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp and Mario Kart Tour.

Nintendo said that the partnership will “strengthen the digitalisation” of its business which has already been incredibly successful for the company.

20221215-122404

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Vivo Y33T with with Snapdragon 680 SoC launched in India

    Google stops hiring for 2 weeks to review ‘headcount needs’

    Y Combinator cuts startup batch size by 40% amid economic downturn

    India tablet market set to grow up to 12% this year