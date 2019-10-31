Mario Kart Tour multiplayer testing to begin in December

Washington, Nov 1 (IANS) Gaming giant Nintendo plans to begin beta testing multiplayer gameplay for its recently released Mario Kart Tour in December.

The company took to the Twitter on Thursday to announce the forthcoming test.

“A real-time multiplayer beta test is planned for December and will be available to #MarioKartTour Gold Pass subscribers, stay tuned here for more details coming soon,” the tweet reads.

Mario Kart Tour has already reached 129.3 million downloads across the Google Play Store and Apple App Store in its first month.

Nintendo announced the Mario Kart mobile game back in January 2018, with an original launch date of March 2019, but the game was then delayed and later launched on September 25.

Mario Kart Run is the biggest launch that Nintendo has ever seen.

The game was outraced only by Pokemon Go, which amassed 163 million downloads in its first 30 days and has since crossed the 1 billion threshold, according to recent data shared by Sensor Tower.

