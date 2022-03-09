INDIASOUTH ASIA

Maritime security key focus at Colombo Security Conclave

By NewsWire
0
0

The two-day Colombo Security Conclave of National Security Advisors (NSAs) from six nations – India, Sri Lanka, the Maldives, Mauritius, Bangladesh, and Seychelles — began in the Maldives on Wednesday, with maritime security in the region the prime focus.

The Colombo Security Conclave was founded as a trilateral security framework between India, Sri Lanka, and the Maldives.

India’s NSA Ajit Doval highlighted issues such as coastal security, narco-trafficking, human trafficking, piracy, counterterrorism, and violent extremism in the region.

The security conclave is based four pillars of security cooperation, covering marine safety and security, human trafficking, counter-terrorism, and cyber security.

Earlier this year, India had conducted the first “Colombo Security Conclave Virtual Workshop”.

Last November, the Maldives and Sri Lanka had conducted a two-day maritime operation in the Indian Ocean region to keep it safe and secure including for international trade.

20220309-215202

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of the South Asian's in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

POPULAR CATEGORY

WMC SITE NETWORK PARTNERS

Copyright © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.