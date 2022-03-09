Maritime security key focus at Colombo Security Conclave

The two-day Colombo Security Conclave of National Security Advisors (NSAs) from six nations – India, Sri Lanka, the Maldives, Mauritius, Bangladesh, and Seychelles — began in the Maldives on Wednesday, with maritime security in the region the prime focus.

The Colombo Security Conclave was founded as a trilateral security framework between India, Sri Lanka, and the Maldives.

India’s NSA Ajit Doval highlighted issues such as coastal security, narco-trafficking, human trafficking, piracy, counterterrorism, and violent extremism in the region.

The security conclave is based four pillars of security cooperation, covering marine safety and security, human trafficking, counter-terrorism, and cyber security.

Earlier this year, India had conducted the first “Colombo Security Conclave Virtual Workshop”.

Last November, the Maldives and Sri Lanka had conducted a two-day maritime operation in the Indian Ocean region to keep it safe and secure including for international trade.

