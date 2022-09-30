ENTERTAINMENTHOLLYWOODWORLD

Mark Hamill calls Russia ‘the evil empire’ as he joins Ukraine fundraising efforts

NewsWire
0
0

Actor Mark Hamill has become the latest big name to become an ambassador for United24, the official fundraising arm of the Ukrainian government as it continues its war against Russia.

Hamill, known around the world as Luke Skywalker in the Star Wars franchise, recently spoke with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who has been recruiting A-listers to raise awareness for the Russian invasion that began more than seven months ago, reports ‘Deadline’.

The actor joins other ambassadors for the effort, including Barbra Streisand, Liev Schreiber, Imagine Dragons, soccer star Andriy Shevchenko, tennis star Elina Svitolina and Balenciaga creative director Demna among others.

Organisers said Hamill agreed to participate in United24’s ‘Army of Drones’ project, designed to raise funds for drone procurement, repair and training. To date, the group says, Ukraine has received 986 unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) totalling about $51.8 million.

“I know for certain that Ukrainians need drones to protect their land, their freedom and the values of the entire democratic world,” Hamill said.

“Right now is the best time for everyone to come together and help Ukraine stand up in this war with the evil empire.”

Zelenskyy most recently enlisted Streisand to help spread the word about Friends of Ukraine, a United24 programme that raises money for doctors to procure medical supplies for the front lines.

United24, started by Zelenskyy, raised more than $180 million across 110 countries during its first four months of operations.

20220930-095003

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Mark Molloy to direct ‘Beverly Hills Cop 4’ after Adil El...

    Kim says ‘extreme diet’ makes her painful skin condition flare up

    Britney was ‘broken’ when she came to Sir Elton for ‘Hold...

    Jason Momoa to star in ‘Minecraft’ live-action movie