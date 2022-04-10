Australian filmmaker Mark Molloy has replaced the director duo of Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah on the long-awaited fourth instalment of the buddy cop action comedy, ‘Beverly Hills Cop’, reports ‘Deadline’.

As per ‘Deadline’, Eddie Murphy is expected to reprise his role of Axel Foley, with Netflix on board to distribute. Jerry Bruckheimer is back to produce. Will Beall penned the script. Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah parted ways with the project to focus on the Warner Bros film ‘Batgirl’, which recently wrapped production and is set to make its debut on HBO Max.

Insiders add ‘Beverly Hills Cop 4’ is still in development and no production start date has been set. ‘Deadline’ further reported that the franchise moved from Paramount to Netflix in the winter of 2019 and follows the adventures of Detroit cop Foley, who first appeared in the 1984 smash hit that followed him to Beverly Hills to solve the murder of a friend.

The film became one of the year’s biggest hits and solidified Murphy’s movie star status. It was followed by two sequels. As for Molloy, the project would mark his first feature film for a major studio. The rising star has gained acclaim on the commercial circuit specifically with Apple spots.

