Actor Mark Ruffalo, who is returning to the iconic role of Bruce Banner/Hulk in ‘She-Hulk: Attorney at Law’, has called his character an “unwanted mentor” in She-Hulk’s life.

Exploring the legacy of the Incredible Hulk in detail for the first time since 2008, the series will introduce Emmy Award-winning actress Tatiana Maslany as Jennifer Walters/She-Hulk. With her specialisation in superhuman-oriented legal cases, Maslany will navigate her new smashing green persona and her role as a lawyer in the series.

Jennifer Walters didn’t volunteer to be a superhero. She’s not from another planet-wasn’t born with superhuman abilities. She gained Hulk’s incredible strength following a serious car accident and her subsequent efforts to help her cousin, who happens to be Bruce Banner.

“She doesn’t want anything to do with what he’s offering. But she doesn’t understand the power she’s been given or what it’s going to mean for her life, and he knows that it’s not easy to live with, so he’s trying to prepare her as best he can. They have a great rapport, and Bruce is excited to have someone who can relate to him on a Hulk level,” he added.

Maslany, who loved working with Mark, said he works from a place of a child-like openness.

“I loved working with Mark. So much of our work together is in those mocap suits-we’re just two babies in weird onesies who get to wrestle and make fun of each other, added Tatiana. For Ruffalo, sharing the stage with another mocap performer is particularly special. “Other actors usually want to run away from me in those scenes: I’m on a box, covered in dots with a head cam right in the centre of my face.

“It’s not a natural experience for them. I did scenes with another actor in the same position for the first time. We see that Bruce/Hulk is grief-stricken and lonely but free in a way he’s never been before. It’s been exciting,” added Ruffalo.

Along with Maslany, the nine-episode comedy series stars Ginger Gonzaga as Nikki Ramos, Jennifer’s best friend and paralegal; Jameela Jamil as superhuman Titania, She-Hulk’s nemesis and Tim Roth as surprise new client Emil Blonsky/Abomination.

The series also features special appearances by Mark Ruffalo as Jennifer’s cousin Bruce Banner/Hulk, and Benedict Wong as Wong.

It will air on Disney+ Hotstar from August 18 in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam.

