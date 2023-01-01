Former Australia captain Mark Taylor has urged the Pat Cummins-led side to use five bowlers in the upcoming Sydney Test against South Africa as practice for the tour of India, which will happen in February-March.

In place of injured duo Mitchell Starc and Cameron Green, who sustained finger injuries during Australia’s win by an innings and 182 runs at the MCG, Australia have given a call-up to Matthew Renshaw and Ashton Agar, with the latter widely expected to be partnering with premier off-spinner Nathan Lyon.

With the hosts’ already holding an unassailable 2-0 lead heading into the final? Test of the series at Sydney, there is a unique opportunity for Australia, the current World Test Championship toppers, to look into options ahead of touring India for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

“?T?hey’ve got an opportunity in Sydney to try a few things. I know people say you shouldn’t try things in Test matches, but with Cameron Green not playing, I’d really like to see Alex Carey bat at six and Australia pick five bowlers.”

“They can go all out attack with the ball and rely on their top five and Carey to make enough runs to win the Test match,” Taylor was quoted as saying by Wide World of Sports.

While teams have traditionally opted against playing five bowlers at the SCG, Taylor remarked the fragile nature of South Africa’s batting lineup should encourage the move to play five bowlers.

“?I think with the bowling they’ve got there, with whoever those quicks are going to be, you’ve got enough guys there to take the 20 wickets. South Africa only just made 200 in the final innings in Melbourne for the first time in four Test matches, their batting is very gettable at the moment.”

“So I’d be looking to attack with the ball and back yourselves in to make enough runs with only five specialist batters,” he concluded.

