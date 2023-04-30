ENTERTAINMENTHOLLYWOOD

Mark Wahlberg says his family is ‘thriving’ after turning back on Hollywood

NewsWire
0
0

Hollywood star Mark Wahlberg has admitted leaving Hollywood behind has been a breath of fresh air for his family.

The ‘Spenser Confidential’ star, 51, uprooted his family from the celebrity hotspot and moved to Las Vegas, reports ‘Mirror.co.uk’.

But he has said it has left his family “thriving” as he praised his new surroundings and refuses to look back. He first revealed his clan — he has four children with his wife Rhea Durham — were leaving Hollywood for Sin City in October last year as they moved on from this luxurious $90 million pad in search of a better life.

And now, in the space of six months, the actor has gushed over how much of a positive impact it has had on his kids.

Speaking to E! News, he said, quoted by ‘Mirror.co.uk’, “They love Vegas. I spent lots of time in Los Angeles pursuing my interests and my career, and now it’s time for them to pursue theirs.”

He went on to reveal: “Everybody is thriving there. It’s been great”.

Speaking about what he has been able to do since moving states, Mark said he had been able to bag tickets for Adele and Bruno Mars concerts at their residences in the gambling capital of the world.

20230430-191404

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Alec Baldwin doesn’t want to be financially liable for Halyna Hutchins’...

    Gwen Stefani wants Ellen DeGeneres to be her Maid of Honour

    Johnny Depp-Amber Heard defamation trial movie to air on streaming platform

    Jennifer Aniston reveals secret to being a ‘happy girl’