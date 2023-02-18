ENTERTAINMENTHOLLYWOOD

Mark Wahlberg sells Los Angeles mansion for $55 million

NewsWire
0
0

After almost a year on the market Hollywood actor Mark Wahlberg’s Los Angeles home has been sold for $55 million.

The deal happened on Friday (Pacific Standard Time), according to an entry on the MLS.

The 30,500 square-foot home, with 12 bedrooms and 20 baths, is set on 6.2 acres in North Beverly Park, an exclusive gated community in Los Angeles, reports People magazine.

When it was first listed in April it was the seventh-largest property on the market in L.A. County.

While $55 million is nothing to sneeze at, the Beverly Park compound was first on the market for $87.5 million before its price was reduced to $79.5 million in December.

As per People, the actor bought the property for $8.25 million in 2009 and completed the home’s construction in 2014.

20230218-121005

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    ‘Seinfeld’ actress Liz Sheridan dies at 93, Jerry Seinfeld reacts

    Mick Jagger reveals nipples at gig after being flashed by topless...

    Enola Holmes to arrive on Nov 4 – and Sherlock is...

    Chris Hemsworth says baring it all in ‘Thor’ was a dream...