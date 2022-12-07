INDIASCI-TECH

Mark Zuckerberg brings digital avatars to WhatsApp users

NewsWire
0
0

Meta Founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg on Wednesday announced the company is bringing digital avatars to WhatsApp.

On WhatsApp, people can now use their personalised avatars as profile photos or choose from one of 36 custom stickers reflecting many different emotions and actions.

“We’re bringing avatars to WhatsApp! Now you can use your avatar as a sticker in chats. More styles coming soon across all our apps,” said Zuckerberg.

Your avatar is a digital version of you that can be created from billions of combinations of diverse hair styles, facial features, and outfits.

“Sending an avatar is a fast and fun way to share feelings with friends and family. It can also be a great way to represent yourself without using your real photo so it feels more private,” said WhatsApp.

The company said that it will continue to deliver style enhancements including lighting, shading, hair style textures, and more that will make avatars even better over time.

Zuckerberg looks forward to “seeing people explore and build immersive worlds, and to bringing this to more countries soon”.

“We want everyone to have control over their experience in Horizon Worlds, so we’re always working to add more tools and features that let people customise their own experiences,” Meta had said in a blog post.

Meta has also announced to add legs to its virtual avatars which are not yet on its VR platform Horizon Worlds, and may arrive early next year.

20221207-143004

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Main priest alleges corruption at birth place of Lord Hanuman in...

    Aide of Palaniswami’s personal assistant held for taking bribe

    India e-logistics industry set to touch $9 bn with e-commerce boom

    Setting goals and trying to achieve them is what keeps me...