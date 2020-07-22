Market geared up to aid India achieve $5tn economy mark: SEBI Chairman

Mumbai, July 22 (IANS) India’s equity market is geared up to aid the country achieve the $5 trillion economy mark, SEBI Chairman Ajay Tyagi said on Wednesday.

Speaking at the Ficci’s 17th Annual Capital Market Conference ‘CAPAM2020’, Tyagi said the equity market systems are well geared up to take on the current challenges.

The theme of the conference is ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat: Role of Capital Market’.

He acknowledged that the country is passing through a difficult, stressful and challenging time due to the Covid-19 outbreak.

Besides, Tyagi called for the development of the country’s corporate bond market.

Terming the segment as critical, he pointed that some initiatives in this regard have been taken, however, more reforms are required.

–IANS

rrb-rv/sn/dpb