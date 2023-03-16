US-based e-commerce marketing automation platform Klaviyo has laid off nearly 10 per cent of its workforce, the media reported on Thursday.

About 140 employees across all teams, including engineering and design, have been affected, TechCrunch said, citing sources.

Lacey Berrien, Klaviyo’s director of public relations, confirmed the layoffs via email, adding that their “focus is supporting the departing Klaviyos who made meaningful contributions to the company.”

“After careful consideration, we have made the difficult decision to reduce our overall workforce in an effort to reduce redundancy and recalibrate Klaviyo’s areas of investment for the future,” the company was quoted as saying.

Klaviyo has now joined the long list of tech companies that have announced mass layoffs in 2023.

Earlier this month, US-based cybersecurity firm Zscaler said to lay off about 3 per cent of its workforce amid a tough macroeconomic situation.

The company said that the job cuts will affect about 177 employees.

In addition, software consultancy company Thoughtworks has announced to lay off nearly 500 employees, or 4 per cent of its global workforce to cut costs amid global macroeconomic conditions.

Nasdaq-listed Thoughtworks has more than 12,500 employees across 18 countries. The company also has a strong presence in India.

