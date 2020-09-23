Markets open in green

Mumbai, Sep 23 (IANS) The 30-scrip Sensitive Index (Sensex) on Wednesday opened on a positive note.

The Sensex of the BSE opened at 38,124.94 points touched a high of 38,140.07 and a low of 37,954.63.

The Sensex is trading at 38,068.58 up by 334.50 points or 0.89 per cent from its Tuesday’s close at 37,734.08.

On the other hand, the broader 50-scrip Nifty at the National Stock Exchange (NSE) opened at 11,258.75 after closing at 11,153.65 points. The Nifty is trading at 11,254.45 in the morning.

–IANS

vj/in