The 30-scrip Sensitive Index (Sensex) on Thursday opened on a negative note during the morning session of the trade.

The Sensex of the BSE opened at 59,402.61 which was also the high point.

The Sensex touched a low of 59,255.87 points.

On Wednesday, the Sensex closed at 59,610.41 points.

The Sensex is trading at 59,280.78 down by 329.63 points or 0.55 per cent.

The broader 50-scrip Nifty at National Stock Exchange (NSE) also opened on a lower note at 17,723.30 points after closing at 17,807.65 points.

The Nifty is trading at 17,730.40 points in the morning.

20220407-093003