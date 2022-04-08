BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

Markets open on positive note, turn negative

The 30-scrip Sensitive Index (Sensex) on Friday opened on a positive note and went down during the morning session of the trade

The Sensex of the BSE opened at 59,256.97 and touched a high of 59,297.46 points.

The Sensex touched a low of 58,970.87 points.

On Thursday, the Sensex closed at 59,034.95 points.

The Sensex is trading at 58,973.12 down by 61.83 points or 0.10 per cent.

The broader 50-scrip Nifty at National Stock Exchange (NSE) also opened on a lower note at 17,698.15 points after closing at 17,639.55 points.

The Nifty is trading at 17,636.90 points in the morning.

