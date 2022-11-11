BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

Indian stock markets opened on a high note on Friday morning.

The Sensex of the BSE opened at 61,311.02 points and touched a high of 61,574.40. The Sensex touched a low of 61,311.02 points.

The Sensex had previously closed at 60,613.70 points.

The Sensex is trading at 61,591.10.64 points up by 977.4 points or 1.61 per cent.

On the other hand, the broader 50-scrip Nifty at National Stock Exchange opened at 18,272.35 points after closing at 18,028.20 points.

The Nifty is trading at 18,287.75 points in the morning.

