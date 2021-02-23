York Regional Police is warning parents after a report that illegal cannabis products, including cannabis edibles that look like candy, were being sold to underage teens at a convenience store in Markham.

In January 2021, a concerned citizen filed an online report with police regarding the convenience store selling vape products and products believed to contain cannabis to groups of children who appeared to be well under the age of 19.

Officers began an investigation and on February 18, 2021, police executed a Cannabis Act search warrant at Angus Glen Convenience on Kennedy Road, south of Major Mackenzie Drive East. Police seized a large quantity of cannabis edibles, disposable cannabis vape pens and cannabis seeds. The street value of the items seized is approximately $10,000.

Included in the seizure were a variety of edible cannabis products seen in the photos below. These products look similar to candy products that are made for and marketed to children. Many of the products were not adequately labelled and instructions regarding dosage were unclear.

The store manager and another store employee were charged with Possessing Cannabis for the Purpose of Selling under the Cannabis Act.

Police are warning parents to ensure children have no access to these harmful products and if appropriate, warn their children these products are not candy.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the York Regional Police #5 District Criminal Investigations Bureau at 1-866-876-5423, ext. 7541, or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS, or leave an anonymous tip online at www.1800222tips.com.