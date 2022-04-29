COMMUNITY

Markham man arrested for posing as a police officer

CanIndia News Online Editor-Sabrina
0
15

York Police Special Victims Unit-Human Trafficking section has charged a 25-year-old man for posing as a police officer while attempting to secure free sexual services.

According to police reports, on April 8 officers responded to a dispute call at a Markham massage parlor. Officers learned that a male suspect had attended the parlor and demanded sexual services for free. When he was refused, he alleged that he was an undercover police officer.

Jenisan Jeyakumar, of Markham, was arrested and it was confirmed that he is not employed in law enforcement in any capacity. Investigators released his photo to ensure that there have been no further similar incidents.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the York Regional Police Human Trafficking Section at 1-866-876-5423, ext. 6800, or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS, or leave an anonymous tip online at www.1800222tips.com.

