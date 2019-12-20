Marnus Labuschagne wows Twitter fans with ton

Sydney, Jan 3 (IANS) As Australian batsman Marnus Labuschagne on Friday scored an unbeaten 130 off 210 balls on Day 1 of the third and final Test against New Zealand here, Twitterati praised him lavishly for the feat.

ICC tweeted on @ICC: “There’s no stopping Marnus Labuschagne. He brings up his fourth Test hundred — his first at the SCG!”

#AUSvNZ#MarnusLabuschagne and #AUSvNZ soon trended on Twitter.

A fan tweeted: “Marnus Labuschagne is quite difficult to pronounce but every cricket lover is falling in love with him. He is amazing with the bat. Labuschagne has already created a buzz in red-ball cricket. Any prediction on his future in limited overs? #MarnusLabuschagne #AUSvsNZ #Cricket.”

One cricket fan wrote: “Freak! Is he (Marnus) even a human being?”

Another tweeted: “Some teams will shortly request @ICC that #MarnusLabuschagne can only play as concussion substitute!”

One post read: “Anderson suffered a calf injury, Archer made his debut, Archer concussioned Smith, Labuschagne came in as concussion substitute for Smith and rest has been sheer class and consistency from this guy, #MarnusLabuschagne.”

“Used to think Steve Smith is the modern-day Test cricket legend, but lately Marnus Labuschagne is putting me in doubt. He’s defining the word ‘form’. Concussion substitute seems to be on fire. What a player! What a find for Cricket Australia. #MarnusLabuschagne, #AUSvsNZ,” remarked one fan.

