Marquez claims 10th 2019 MotoGP win in Japan

Motegi (Japan), Oct 20 (IANS) Marc Marquez of the Repsol Honda Team on Sunday grabbed his 10th MotoGP victory this season at the Twin Ring Motegi circuit.

The 26-year-old Spaniard clocked 42 minutes and 41.492 seconds in his fifth Japanese Grand Prix win across all categories, 0.870s ahead of second-placed Fabio Quartararo of Yamaha.

“It was not easy! It was not easy!” Marquez said after his victory, reports Efe news.

“It was not easy because you need to think many things on the bike but I was able to manage in a good way to finish the race in the limit.

“All the Repsol Honda Team did great.”

Quartararo who secured the 2019 Rookie of the Year title said it was good to establish a gap at the beginning of the race, adding:

“I am really proud to achieve the goal we set at the beginning of the year.”

Ducati’s Andrea Dovizioso came in third with 1.325s adrift from Marquez, while and Yamaha’s Maverick Viñales and Cal Crutchlow of LCR Honda finished the race in the fourth and fifth spots, respectively.

