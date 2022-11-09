ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Marriage journey has made me a man from being a boy, says Atlee

Director Atlee, who celebrates his eighth wedding anniversary on Wednesday, has said that the journey has made him a man from being a boy.

Taking to Twitter to shower praises on his wife Priya, Atlee wrote, “It is our eighth wedding anniversary. This journey has made me from boy to a man.

“Priya, we started our life from scratch and what all we have today is all your patience ethics I learned from you (sic). Long way to go and conquer. Thanks for being a beautiful friend and everything.”

His wife Priya too took to Instagram to pen her thoughts on their journey together as husband and wife.

She wrote, “Eight years down, forever to go. Happy happy anniversary my dear husband. Thanks for being that one person whom I can look upon for anything in life. You are my weakness as well as my strength. You are my everything. Love you forever and ever Atlee.”

On the professional front, Atlee is now directing ‘Jawaan’, which features Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan and actress Nayanthara in the lead.

