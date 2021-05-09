Delhi, gasping for oxygen with overloaded health management of the state administration for the last few weeks, will witness more stringent restrictions after a fresh round of lockdown will come into effect from Monday morning.

Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), in order to combat the spread of the second wave of Covid infections, has decided to put some more restrictions on movement of individuals and groups of people within the city.

Delhi’s lifeline transport services – Delhi metro rail will remain shut till the DDMA assesses the outcome of the lockdown in the city and number of cases till next order.

Marriage functions will not be permitted at gardens, halls, hotels or any other public places, except at homes with only 20 people. “There will be complete prohibition on organising any marriage ceremony at public places/ marriage hall/banquet hall/hotels and similar places. Marriages may however be organised in Court or at home, in which not more than 20 people will be allowed to participate,” an order issued on on Sunday by Delhi Chief Secretary Vijay Dev read.

Individuals moving in the city will have to produce a solid reason with production of soft copy of e-pass issued by the Delhi government. DJ sound, catering facilities will not be allowed at any marriage function across the city till May 17.

The DDMA has directed Delhi police to ensure effective checking of movement of persons and vehicles by putting adequate number of barricades. “Police authority shall ensure effective checking of movement of persons and vehicles by putting adequate number of checking points with objective to prevent unnecessary movement of people on roads during curfew,” DDMA order stated.

